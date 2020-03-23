2 men sought over Flanker murder, shooting

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A nine-year-old boy was killed, and a six-year-old girl, a 22-year-old man, and a 53-year-old man shot and injured after gunshots were fired following a quarrel in Flanker about 5:00 pm yesterday, the police said.

Following the incident, the police have listed two persons of interest in connection with the murder and shooting.

“We are asking Martino Kellier, otherwise called 'Tino', and a man known as 'Bobo', to report to the police by 12:00 pm today,” a police statement read.

Both Kellier and 'Bobo' are of Limetree Lane, Flanker addresses.

