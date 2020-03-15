2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in the island, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 10.
In a statement the ministry said 19 persons were tested in the past 24 hours by the National Influenza Centre, with 17 tests returning as negative.
One of the newly confirmed cases was identified through contact tracing of patient one, while the second patient presented at the hospital with a travel history to Trinidad and Tobago and displayed symptoms similar to COVID-19.
The 17 other patients from Kingston and St Andrew, St Ann and Clarendon, were identified through contact tracing from confirmed cases.
The ministry said all 19 cases remain in isolation until the healthcare team is reasonably satisfied that their symptoms have subsided.
Up to yesterday, all 27 patients in isolation remain stable, including patient one and two who are now asymptomatic, the ministry said.
