2 more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica —Jamaica recorded two additional COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, as well as 60 new cases.
The two latest COVID-19 related deaths are of an 80-year-old woman with a history of uncontrolled hypertension, and a 42-year-old man who was hypertensive, diabetic, and obese. Both deceased were from Kingston and St Andrew and died while receiving treatment in hospital. They bring to 32 the number of COVID-19 related deaths.
The 60 new positives bring to 3,024 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the island. Of the 60 new cases, 30 are females and 30 are males, with ages ranging from four years to 78 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (34); Clarendon (six); St Catherine and Manchester (seven each); Portland (two); and St Ann, St Elizabeth, Trelawny and St Thomas (one each).
Two of the new cases were local transmissions (not epidemiologically linked) while the other 58 are under investigation.
Meanwhile, Jamaica's recovery numbers are now up to 950, with the discharge of 28 more patients from care. There are currently 1,965 active cases being monitored, including 12 who are moderately ill and seven who are critically ill.
