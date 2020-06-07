2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 598.
The two new cases are two women from St Catherine. One is a 26-year-old from the Alorica workplace cluster, and the other a 35-year-old imported case who recently returned from New York under the controlled re-entry programme.
In the meantime, one more patient has recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 405. The country's recovery rate is now at 67.7 per cent.
Jamaica now has 97 imported cases; 281 which are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the Alorica workplace cluster; and 20 under investigation.
There are now 183 active cases currently under observation with two critically ill cases.
