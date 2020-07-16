2 new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, as well as 28 new recoveries.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 765 and the number of recoveries to 675.

According to the health ministry, the two new cases are two men aged 24 and 40, who recently arrived on flights from the United States.

One is a Jamaican from St James, and the other is a non-Jamaican who stayed in St James. The tourist has since repatriated, the ministry said.

There are now 56 active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 24 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.