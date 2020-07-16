2 new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, as well as 28 new recoveries.
This brings the number of confirmed cases to 765 and the number of recoveries to 675.
According to the health ministry, the two new cases are two men aged 24 and 40, who recently arrived on flights from the United States.
One is a Jamaican from St James, and the other is a non-Jamaican who stayed in St James. The tourist has since repatriated, the ministry said.
There are now 56 active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 24 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy