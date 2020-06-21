2 new COVID-19 cases and 54 recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men, aged 39 and 40, are the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica. They bring the total number of confirmed cases to 659.

The new cases are imported, having arrived from Texas in the United States. One is from Clarendon, while the other is from Trelawny.

The new cases bring to 155 the number of imported cases, while 22 are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission not epidemiologically linked; and 236 are related to the Alorica workplace cluster. There are seven cases under investigation.

Meanwhile, the country has seen a record number of recoveries over the last 24 hours, with 54 more patients recovered and released from isolation. The recovery rate now stands at 78.3 per cent, with a total 516 people recovered and released from care.

There are now 133 active cases under observation, with one critically ill and one moderately ill patient.