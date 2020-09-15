2 new COVID-19 deaths, 109 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the island's death toll to 46.
According to the Ministry of the Health and Wellness, the two deaths include a 44-year-old woman from Manchester with a history of hypertension and diabetes, and an 87-year-old woman from Clarendon with a history of hypertension.
The country also recorded 109 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 4,042.
Of the newly confirmed cases there were 45 males and 64 females with ages ranging from five to 87 years.
The cases were recorded in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew (23), St Thomas (19), St James (18), Portland (16), St Catherine (14), Trelawny (eight), St Elizabeth (five), Clarendon (four) and Hanover (two).
There were also two recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,163.
