2 new COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 40. The island also recorded 74 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,511.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the two deaths involve a 90-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 34-year-old woman with a St James address. The ministry said both deceased had comorbidities.
Of the 74 new cases there are 40 females and 34 males, with ages ranging from four to 80 years. All 74 cases are under investigation. The ministry said there are 26 moderately ill cases and eight critically ill cases.
There were also 32 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,052.
