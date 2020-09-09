2 teen girls missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two teen girls from Kingston and Clarendon have been reported missing.
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nevalee Purcell, otherwise called 'Birdie', of Shenton Park Crescent, Kingston 10, who has been missing since Saturday.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 140 centimetres (4 feet 7 inches) tall.
Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that about noon, Nevalee was last seen at a taxi stand in downtown Kingston dressed in a black spaghetti strap blouse, blue ripped jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Seventeen-year-old Khaleisha Duncan, otherwise called 'Jannelle' of Evans Meadows, Denbigh in Clarendon, has been missing since Tuesday.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 9:00 pm, Khaleisha was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nevalee Purcell is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8185, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khaleisha Duncan is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photographs of the girls were available.
