2 weeks since Jasmine Dean missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are still searching for visually impaired University of the West Indies student Jasmine Dean, who went missing exactly two weeks ago.
Twenty-two-year-old Dean has been missing since Thursday, February 27.
The police Corporate Communications Unit last night renewed their call for the public's help to locate Dean, and called on Jamaicans to stop spreading rumours that she had been found.
According to the Mona Police, Dean was last seen in Papine Square, Kingston 6 about 9:00 pm dressed in a white blouse and blue jeans.
Dean is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 6 inches tall.
Anyone knowing Dean's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mona Police Post at 876-927-2298, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy