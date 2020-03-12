2 weeks since Jasmine Dean missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are still searching for visually impaired University of the West Indies student Jasmine Dean, who went missing exactly two weeks ago.

Twenty-two-year-old Dean has been missing since Thursday, February 27.

The police Corporate Communications Unit last night renewed their call for the public's help to locate Dean, and called on Jamaicans to stop spreading rumours that she had been found.

According to the Mona Police, Dean was last seen in Papine Square, Kingston 6 about 9:00 pm dressed in a white blouse and blue jeans.

Dean is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone knowing Dean's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mona Police Post at 876-927-2298, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.