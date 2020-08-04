2 years hard labour for sales rep held with cocaine

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Sales representative Nicole Bent has been sentenced to two years in prison at hard labour after cocaine was discovered at her St James residence in September 2015.

Bent was also ordered to pay a fine of $2 million or serve nine months in prison when she appeared in the St James Parish Court on July 20.

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) reported that 23 parcels of cocaine were found in the woman's bedroom during an operation on Wednesday, September 9, 2015.

MOCA said the police were acting on information that drugs were being stored at the property in Catherine Mount.

Bent was thereafter arrested and charged with the find along with a businessman.

She was found guilty of possession of, dealing in and taking steps proprietary to export cocaine on November 26, 2019. The Crown offered no evidence against the businessman.