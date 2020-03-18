2nd man charged for Negril shooting

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a second man in connection with the January 16 shooting injury of a 37-year-old man in Whitehall, Negril, Westmoreland.

Charged is 24-year-old Vedeeno Pinnock of Nompriel Road, Negril in the parish.

He was charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the police, Pinnock was caught in an operation in Nompriel Heights in the parish on Saturday, March 7, and was subsequently charged after being pointed out on an identification parade. His court date is being finalised.

Reports are that about 10:15 pm, Pinnock rode a motorcycle with a pillion passenger to Phase One in Whitehall, Negril, where the pillion allegedly shot the complainant, and both escaped on the motorcycle.

The alleged pillion rider, 23-year-old Adrahana Hall, was previously charged in relation to the incident after being handed over to the police on Saturday, March 18. He will return to court on Friday, April 17.