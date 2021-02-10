2 teen girls missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Two teen girls have been reported missing.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Janae Ramsay, a ward of the State of Pringle Children's Home in Carron Hall, St Mary who has been missing since January 23.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Islington Police are that Janae was last seen at the facility. Her mode of dress and the time she went missing are unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Janae Ramsay is being asked to contact the Islington Police at 876-994-4444, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

An Ananda Alert has also been activated for 15-year-old Shamaya Blair of Crawl Top, Riversdale in St Catherine, who has been missing since Sunday.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Riversdale Police are that Shamaya was last seen at home about 7:00 pm, dressed in a blue dress and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamaya Blair is being asked to contact the Riversdale Police at 876-903-7539, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Janae Ramsay was available at the time of this publication.