3,000 health workers trained under compassionate care programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Approximately 3,000 health workers have been trained under the compassionate care programme to date.

These include clinical, technical, administrative, skilled and non-skilled staff.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said that the programme, which was implemented to improve customer service and patient interactions at public health facilities, will continue.

“We saw the need in public health to enhance the customer service response in the delivery of healthcare services. A big part of the therapy that Jamaicans seek when they go to a health centre or hospital is the comfort of someone helping them to overcome their [ailments] not just through clinical services but also by showing empathy,” he noted.

Dr Tufton was making his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.

The compassionate care programme has been launched at the Victoria Jubilee, Cornwall Regional, St Ann's Bay, Falmouth,Black River and Noel Holmes hospitals.

It has also been implemented at Black River Health Services (Type 5 health centre); Robins Hall Health Centre; Kitson Town Health Centre; and St James Health Services.

It focuses on customer service and empathy in healthcare delivery as well as facilitates infrastructural improvement and volunteerism to enhance the overall experience for both patient and healthcare staff.