3.0-earthquake felt in Kingston and St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona is reporting that a minor earthquake was felt in sections of Kingston and St Andrew a short while ago.

According to the Unit the quake was felt at 2:27 pm and had a magnitude of 3.0.

The epicentre was located eight kilometres north of Penlyne Castle, St Thomas in the Blue Mountains and had a focal depth of 12.5 km, the Earthquake Unit said.