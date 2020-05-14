Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude felt in Kingston and St Andrew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A minor earthquake was felt in sections of Kingston and St Andrew this afternoon.
According to the University of the West Indies Earthquake Unit, the 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt around 4:03 pm.
The unit said the epicentre was located in the Blue Mountains approximately 8km northeast of Hagley Gap in St Thomas.
