30,000 antigen kits distributed to private labs to support national COVID testing efforts
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says a total of 30,000 antigen test kits have been distributed to six private laboratories to support national testing efforts for COVID-19.
Portfolio minister Dr Christopher Tufton said this is another example of public-private partnership around testing as part of Jamaica's COVID-19 response.
“It is another case of our working together as a team, as a country, to protect our population – our locals and those who visit,” Dr Tufton said.
The labs are Microlabs Limited, Biomedical, MDLink, Winchester Medical, Technological Solutions Limited and Baywest Wellness.
According to the ministry, the donation of 30,000 SD Biosensor test kits will support the laboratories' offer of testing beginning next Monday, January 18, pending the arrival of their own supplies within two weeks.
In a statement, Chief Executive Officer for Biomedical, Helen Christian, welcomed the donation.
“This is much appreciated. It will help us to roll out and ramp up the testing across Jamaica for our fellow Jamaicans, as well as for our tourists and to ensure we work together to combat this COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
The ministry said it is also working with four other private entities to offer PCR testing – the gold standard in testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 – within another two to four weeks.
The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant in the exercise of COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures, including the wearing of masks, physical distancing and the frequent washing and/or sanitising of hands.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy