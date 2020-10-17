30-y-o Kenroy McPherson missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-year-old Kenroy McPherson of Cheesefield, Linstead in St Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, October 13.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 6 feet tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that McPherson was last seen at about 11:00 am on the day in question. His mode of dress has not been confirmed. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing McPherson's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.