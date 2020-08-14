30-year-old listed as person of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have listed 30-year-old Maverick Edwards as a person of interest in relation to the August 7 murder of Mark Hamilton on Princess Street, Kingston.

According to the police, Edwards, who is also of Princess Street, Kingston, is known to frequent 5 East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine.

He is being asked to turn himself in to the Kingston Central Police Station immediately.

The police are also asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying or locating Edwards to contact the Central Police at 876-922-5076, police119 emergency number or the nearest police station.