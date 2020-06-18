300 Jamaican ship workers coming

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As part of the Government's controlled re-entry programme, arrangements have been finalised for approximately 300 Jamaicans to arrive in the island by ship.

The Jamaicans will arrive at Port Royal via two cruise vessels — Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas, and the Disney Wonder — over the next 24 hours. The Jamaicans will leave the vessels on Saturday.

A Government multi-agency team led by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, and supported by the relevant state agencies including the Port Authority of Jamaica, the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Customs Agency, and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, will process the repatriated Jamaicans.

All passengers will be processed using the established protocols for testing, sensitisation and quarantine as would have obtained for all previous ship arrivals, including mandatory state quarantine until their test results are available.