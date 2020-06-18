300 Jamaican ship workers coming
KINGSTON, Jamaica — As part of the Government's controlled re-entry programme, arrangements have been finalised for approximately 300 Jamaicans to arrive in the island by ship.
The Jamaicans will arrive at Port Royal via two cruise vessels — Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas, and the Disney Wonder — over the next 24 hours. The Jamaicans will leave the vessels on Saturday.
A Government multi-agency team led by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, and supported by the relevant state agencies including the Port Authority of Jamaica, the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Customs Agency, and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, will process the repatriated Jamaicans.
All passengers will be processed using the established protocols for testing, sensitisation and quarantine as would have obtained for all previous ship arrivals, including mandatory state quarantine until their test results are available.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy