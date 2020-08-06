30 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica now 958 COVID-19 cases, after recording 30 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 19 are females and 11 are males, with ages ranging from six to 87 years.

Four are imported cases, with addresses in St James (three) and Clarendon (one). They arrived in the island in early July from the United States. Two of the four have already returned to the United States.

The other 26 cases are from Clarendon (11), St Thomas (11), Kingston and St Andrew (two), St Catherine (one), and St Mary (one). Five of the 26 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, and 21 are under investigation.

At this time, there are:

• 352 imported cases;

• 278 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases;

• 62 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked;

• 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and 21 cases that are under investigation.

Forty people are now hospitalised, including suspected positives, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced tonight.

There are 149 active cases currently under observation, including seven moderately ill patients.