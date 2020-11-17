30 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths under investigation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19 and reported two deaths under investigation in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 13 males and 17 females with ages ranging from seven to 89 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,959, of which 4,256 are active.

Of the new cases, eight are from St James, seven are from Hanover, six are from Trelawny, four are from St Catherine, three are from Westmoreland and one each are from Manchester and St Elizabeth.

The ministry said one of the new cases is imported, one is a contact of confirmed case and the other 28 are under investigation.

The country's death toll since the outbreak stands at 231.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported that eight patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,338.

