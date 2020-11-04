30 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19 and confirmed one new death as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 17 males and 13 females with ages ranging from 14 years to 71 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,326, of which 4,288 are active.

Of the new cases, 11 are from St James; four are from Kingston and St Andrew; three each are from Portland, St Catherine, St Mary and Trelawny; and one each are from Manchester, St Ann and Westmoreland. The ministry said all of the new cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the latest death is that of a 66-year-old man from Trelawny. The country's total deaths since the outbreak now stand at 215.

In addition, the ministry reported that 38 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,704.

