30 rooms to be made available at golden age homes to assist public hospitals – McKenzie

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Local government minister Desmond McKenzie says 30 rooms are being prepared at the island's golden age homes to facilitate social cases from public hospitals.

McKenzie said this is being done to increase the capacity for care and treatment of elderly patients as COVID-19 reaches the level of community spread in the island.

Speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House a short while ago, McKenzie also announced that the ban on amusement licenses will remain in place, and that the opening hours for markets remain from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm.

There are also additional restrictions for barbers and hairdressing establishments to reduce crowds.

McKenzie said the government is implementing more initiatives to protect the vulnerable population in infirmaries.

With immediate effect a sanitization protocol is being put in place which means that employees and service providers will have to go through security checks and have specialized screening done before entering those facilities.

He said 100 new jobs will be provided as a result of the activities to help secure infirmaries and golden age homes.

The country's 1,400 outdoor poor will also receive some attention the minister said, as care packages are to be delivered to them as of March 30.

He also said that immediately, the 2,000 Jamaicans who are living on the streets, most of them in the corporate area will be attended to by the municipal authorities, which will distribute care packages on a daily basis.

He also said the municipal corporations will ensure the provision of water to parishes affected by drought.