31 Jamaicans awaiting evacuation from Abaco —Johnson Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has welcomed news of the safety of a group of 31 Jamaicans, who are currently awaiting evacuation from Great Abaco Island in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian which ravaged northern Bahamas.

Johnson Smith said that this positive news was among several stories of hope received between yesterday and today.

“We continue to communicate with our Honorary Consul in Nassau, Mrs Terrel Butler, and can confirm that in addition to 12 Jamaican construction workers evacuated from Grand Cay by their employer before the storm, a further 31 Jamaicans are expected to be evacuated from Abaco today, while others are in the process of being confirmed.

“In addition, two Jamaican ladies, one of whom is a teacher, who were feared missing have been found safe and reunited with their families. Even as we try to process the overwhelming stories of loss, we give thanks for positive news, as efforts continue to locate and connect families,” the foreign affairs minister said, in a statement to the media this morning.

She said the ministry is making every effort to help Jamaicans connect with family members who may have been displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

“Jamaicans here at home who have been unable to make contact with their family members living in The Bahamas, especially Grand Bahama and Abaco, may call our Consular Affairs Department at (876) 926- 4220-9 extension 3346 and leave their contact information so that we may check on the well-being of their loved ones as that information becomes available,” the minister said.

In expressing condolence to the Government and people of The Bahamas for the lives lost so far, she expressed hope that as Caribbean people, we will all draw strength from the demonstrations of brotherhood resilience, and survival, emerging in this humanitarian crisis.

“To date, we have had no report of any loss of life among Jamaicans in The Bahamas as a result of the hurricane. We, however, recognise that there were significant Jamaican populations in Grand Bahama and Abaco, and are therefore prayerful about any further announcements in this regard,” said Johnson Smith.

“We will continue to be prayerful for all persons affected by this monstrous hurricane,” she added.

Bahamian Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has confirmed that at least 30 people were killed during the Category 5 storm.