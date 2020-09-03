31% voter turnout at 2:00 pm

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that a total 30.67 per cent of eligible electors had voted up to 2:00 pm, based on reports coming from 89 per cent of the polling stations across the island.

There are 1,913,410 electors on the Voters' List.

The EOJ noted that the voter turnout at 3:00 pm during the 2016 general election was 39.94 per cent.

Voting will continue until 5:00 pm today.