32-y-o Andre Davis charged with 2018 murder
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man has been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Andre Davis of Plowden District, Manchester, who was killed in his community on Tuesday, December 25, 2018.
Arrested and charged is 28-year-old Christopher Thompson of the same address.
Reports are that about 7:45 am, Davis and Thompson were at a bar when an argument developed between them. The following day Davis returned to bar when he was pounced upon by Thompson who inflicted several stab wounds to the upper body, the police said.
Davis was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Thompson was arrested in Clarendon on Thursday, August 13, and charged for the offence. He is to appear in court at a later date.
