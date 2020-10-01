32-y-o Lotoya Prince-Wallace missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-two-year-old Lotoya Prince-Wallace otherwise called 'Tina', of Wireless Station Road, Stony Hill in St Andrew has been missing since Wednesday, September 30.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that about 12:10 pm, Prince-Wallace was last seen wearing a pink blouse, dark grey pants and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lotoya Prince-Wallace is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police Station at 876- 942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.