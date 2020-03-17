32-y-o farmer shot dead in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The St Elizabeth police are investigating the shooting death of a 32 year-old farmer and the injuring of two others, including a woman in Rose Hall, south east St Elizabeth late yesterday (Monday, March 16).

The deceased is identified by the police as Dervin Powell of Rose Hall.

Reports from the Junction police are that about 9:15 pm, the three were part of a group of people when two armed men wearing masks pounced upon them and opened gunfire.

Powell was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, whilst the other two are in stable condition.