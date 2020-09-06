32-y-o man charged with wounding minor during dispute

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man who reportedly wounded a minor during a dispute recently.

According to the Duhaney Park police, Shammar McLean, of Kingston 20 address, used a knife to inflict a wound to the minor's leg during an argument about 3:00 pm on Monday, August 31.

The minor was transported to hospital where he was treated, while McLean was later apprehended and charged with wounding with intent.