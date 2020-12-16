32 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the island to 11,907.

The death toll remains at 276.

Of the 32 new cases, there were 10 males and 22 females, with ages ranging from three years to 90 years.

Fourteen cases were recorded in Westmoreland, seven in St Catherine, and three in St James. Kingston and St Andrew and St Mary both recorded two cases; and Clarendon, Portland, St Ann and Trelawny each recorded one case.

The country also recorded 159 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,371.