32 new cases as four more die from COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 deaths and 32 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country's death toll to 186 and the overall number of cases to 8,670, of which 4,160 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the four deaths include a 75-year-old man from Trelawny, a 62-year-old woman from a St Mary address and two men from Kingston and St Andrew, ages 90 and 38.

Of the 32 newly reported cases, there were 14 males and 18 females with ages ranging from one to 98 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (24), St Catherine (three), St Ann (two), St Elizabeth (one), Manchester (one), and St Thomas (one).

The country also recorded 53 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,209.