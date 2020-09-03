33-y-o dies in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Twenty-three-year-old Lucan Byfield of Hertford, Westmoreland died as a result of injuries he received in a vehicular crash on the Torrington main road in the parish on Thursday, September 3.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 12:10 pm, Byfield was riding his motorcycle from Savanna-la-Mar towards Petersfield in the parish when the motorcycle collided head-on with a motor truck.

The police said he was rushed to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The driver of the motor truck was treated.