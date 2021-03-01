336 more test positive for COVID-19, three patients die

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 336 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional fatalities yesterday, pushing for the total number of cases to 23,599 and the death toll to 425.

No details were provided on the recently deceased in the update from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

However, of the 336 new cases there were 201 males and 133 females with ages ranging from three months to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (111), Kingston and St Andrew (83), St Catherine (54), St Ann (27), Hanover (24), St Thomas (eight), Manchester (eight), Westmoreland (seven), St Mary (four), Clarendon (three), Portland (three), Trelawny (three), and St Elizabeth (one).

The country also recorded 92 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 13,502.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.