33 nursing homes deemed 'unsatisfactory' after COVID-19 inspections

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says that following an islandwide inspection of nursing homes, 33 facilities were deemed unsatisfactory in terms of safety protocols for COVID-19.

The minister was speaking at a press briefing to update the nation this evening.

He noted that since March 2020, 118 nursing homes have been inspected, together with three hospitals. Eighty-five of these nursing homes returned satisfactory results, the minister said.

He added that a detailed status report will be provided to the country soon.

“Let me just say that whether these nursing homes are registered or unregistered, the decision has been to inspect all and to provide a COVID protocol in these facilities to ensure that we minimise the risk as part of the way going forward,” Dr Tufton said.

