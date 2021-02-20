343 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 343 new COVID-19 cases and no new virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.



This brings the total number of cases since the outbreak in the country to 20,924. The death toll stands at 391, however, two deaths were reported under investigation.



According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the newly reported cases consists of 168 males and 167 females with ages ranging from 16 days to 89 years.



The cases were recorded in St Catherine (77), Kingston and St Andrew (52), St Ann (35), Manchester (34), St James (29), St Elizabeth (27), Trelawny (25), Hanover (15), St Mary (13), St Thomas (12), Portland (11), Clarendon (10), and Westmoreland (three).



The country also recorded 55 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 12,883.

