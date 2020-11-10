35-y-o Radre Hunter is missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-five-year-old Radre Hunter of Franklyn Town, Kingston has been missing since Sunday, November 8.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Reports from the Franklyn Town police are that Hunter was last seen at home wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Radre Hunter is asked to contact the Franklyn Town Police Station at (876) 928-9656, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.