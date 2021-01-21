35 jobs created with new Pizza Hut in Harbour View

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ) says response to its newly opened Pizza Hut location in Harbour View, St Andrew has been “overwhelming” so far.

The location, which was opened on December 30, brings to 53, the total number of restaurants operated by ROJ, including 39 KFC and 14 Pizza Hut outlets.

ROJ said that the construction of the new Pizza Hut restaurant represents an investment of approximately $130 million, with 35 new jobs created.

“This comes on the heels of a $200 million investment by ROJ to construct its KFC restaurant in Junction, which saw 43 new jobs created in that community,” the statement said.

ROJ Managing Director, Mark Myers, said “the Pizza Hut brand has been warmly welcomed by the people of Harbour View and we are extremely happy to now be a part of the community.”

“Opening two new restaurants within the space of three weeks speak to our continued commitment to growth and investment in our nation and to creating employment for our fellow Jamaicans,” he said.

“It also speaks to the trust and support that we continue to receive from our customers which have kept us as market leaders in the QSR industry in Jamaica for so many years,” he added.

“We also understand the negative impact that the pandemic continues to have on the livelihood of our fellow Jamaicans and so we are truly grateful for the continued support of our brands, and pleased to provide a source of employment for Jamaicans in need at this time,” the managing director noted.

“There is already a KFC restaurant in Harbour View which opened its doors in 2019 and so the addition of a Pizza Hut restaurant has provided another welcome QSR option for the community,” the organisation noted.

Myers added, “we're very excited to share the love of pizza in Harbour View. Pizza lovers in that area no longer have to travel to our New Kingston or Liguanea locations to get a taste of our delicious pizzas. The community has been asking for this and we're happy to make the world's best pizza available to them.”

“Now that Pizza Hut is officially a part of the Harbour View community, ROJ sees a unique opportunity to partner, engage with, and uplift the community that surrounds this new restaurant,” ROJ said.

“We have been serving the people of Jamaica for over 40 years and we have always valued the importance of not just national but community-level involvement and development,” Myers said.

“We intend to continue this trend in the community of Harbour View moving forward.”