36,000 students to receive $20,000 subsidy towards purchasing laptops
KINGSTON, Jamaica - A total of 36,000 students, who are not on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), will benefit from a $20,000 subsidy towards the purchase of a tablet or laptop.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during yesterday's sitting of the House of Representatives at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston.
She said that there will be a registration process and criteria for the selection of the students. The start date for registration will be announced.
Williams urged parents to be guided by the minimum specifications for the tablets and laptops, so that they do not end up with inferior devices.
“For tablets, the minimum specification is one gigabyte of memory, 32 gigabytes of storage and at least an eight-inch screen. For laptops, the minimum specification is four gigabytes of memory and 500 gigabytes of storage. The laptops should also come with Intel I3 or dual core processors,” she informed.
The minister said e-Learning has negotiated wholesale prices with selected vendors for the Jamaican equivalent of US$150 for tablets and US$460 for laptops inclusive of general consumption tax (GCT). There is also a 12-month warranty for the devices.
Additionally, Williams said the ministry is in talks with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica to launch a one-laptop-or-tablet-per-child initiative.
“We are calling on corporate Jamaica, non-governmental organisations, faith-based institutions, international development partners, private individuals and the diaspora to help us equip our students to be able to access online education,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy