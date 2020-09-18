36-y-o Natasha Satahoo missing

HANOVER, Jamaica — Thirty-six-year-old Natasha Satahoo of Logwood district, Santoy, Hanover has been missing since Thursday, July 2.

She is of fair complexion, stout build and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Reports indicate that Satahoo was last seen in Dam Gate, Logwood in the parish about 5:30 am wearing a yellow pants suit, carrying a black bag and pink-and-white bag. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natasha Queen Ann Satahoo is being asked to contact the Green Island Police Station at 876-956-9200, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.