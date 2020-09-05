36-y-o hotel worker dies in St Elizabeth crash

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Investigators assigned to the St Elizabeth Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding a vehicular crash that claimed the life of a woman on the Hodges main road in St Elizabeth on Friday, September 4.

Dead is 36-year-old Melisha Porter, a hotel worker of Shrewsbury district in the parish.

According to the police, about 1:30 pm, Porter was driving her car when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and crashed into a fence.

She was thrown from the vehicle, which reportedly fell on top of her.

The police said Porter sustained multiple injuries and was assisted to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.