36 COVID cases at South Camp Adult Correctional Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the inmate and staff population at the South Camp Adult Correctional Centre within the last 24 hours.

The department said of the new cases confirmed, 28 were inmates and eight were members of staff.

The DCS said that five new cases were received from tests conducted last week at the South Camp Adult, triggering swabs being done for 81 persons.

Director of Medical Services in the department, Dr Donna-Michelle Royer-Powe said, “The South Camp Adult facility was visited by Dr Strachan-Johnson, senior medical officer in Kingston and St Andrew and a contingent from the Public Health Department, whose objective was to review existing protocols and make recommendations for any improvement that would aid us in managing the spread within the inmate population.”

Dr Royer-Powe highlighted that the recommendations made by the team today and last week when the first batch of positive cases were recorded at the facility are in effect.

The department said it has been consultative in its approach to managing the pandemic within the penal institutions, collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and public health departments to conduct testing programmes in centres once any positive cases are detected.

It noted that currently there are 39 active inmate cases and 10 staff cases in the department.