36 new COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 36 new cases of the COVID-19 and 18 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said no deaths were recorded during the said period.
The new cases consist of 16 males and 20 females with ages ranging from one year to 73 years.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,542, of which 4,242 are active.
Of the new cases, six are from Trelawny, five are from Kingston and St Andrew, four each are from Hanover, Portland, St Ann and Westmoreland, three are from St Catherine, and two each are from Manchester, St Elizabeth and St James.
The ministry said three of the new cases are imported, three are contacts of confirmed cases and the other 30 cases are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the 18 patients who have recovered from the virus bring the country's total recoveries to 4,952.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
