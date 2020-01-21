37-y-o Clarendon entertainer 'Praj-X' missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Thirty-seven-year-old Peter Parter, otherwise called 'Praj-X', an entertainer of Ballards River in Clarendon has been reported missing since yesterday.

Parter is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Reports from the Chapelton police are that Parter was last seen at home about 3:00 pm wearing a yellow shirt, grey pants and a pair of black and blue slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Parter is being asked to contact the Chapelton police at 876- 987-2244, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.