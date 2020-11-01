37 new COVID cases, two deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus and confirmed two more deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 19 males and 18 females with ages ranging from eight months to 90 years.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,131, of which 4,185 are active.
Of the new cases, 10 are from Kingston and St Andrew, eight each are from St James and St Catherine, four are from Hanover, two each are from Clarendon and St Ann and one each are from Manchester, St Elizabeth and St Thomas.
The ministry said two of the new cases are imported, one is a contact of a confirmed case and the other 34 are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the ministry said the latest deaths are a 54-year-old male from St Ann and an 89-year-old female from St Catherine. The country's total deaths since the outbreak now stands at 209.
In addition, the ministry reported that 107 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,617.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
