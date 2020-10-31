38-y-o Khamali Thomas is missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Thirty-eight-year-old Khamali Thomas, businessman of Hampton Green, Spanish Town in St Catherine has been missing since Thursday, October 29, the police have reported.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Thomas was last seen at a wholesale in Spanish Town wearing a light-blue denim pants and a pair of grey sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khamali Thomas is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.