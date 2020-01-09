38-year, 9 month sentence for Tesha Miller

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tesha Miller was sentenced this afternoon to 38 years and nine months in prison for his role in the 2008 murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) chairman Douglas Chambers.

Miller was sentenced to 38 years and nine months for the accessory before the fact charge, and 18 months for the accessory after the fact charge. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

However, Miller's legal team had indicated after he was found guilty on December 3, 2019, that they would be seeking to appeal his sentence.

After deliberating for three hours and 12 minutes, a jury consisting of six women and one man handed down a unanimous guilty verdict in the Supreme Court.

The 40-year-old St Catherine welder and father of five, who was charged with being an accessory before and after the fact in relation to the June 27, 2008 killing, was convicted on the 11th day of the trial that started on November 13, 2019.

In December 2010, Miller was convicted of robbing a man of his motor car. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2011 by Justice Carol Beswick on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm, and 15 years for robbery with aggravation.

However, he was freed of the charges in the Court of Appeal in 2013.