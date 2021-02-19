39-y-o St Elizabeth fisherman missing

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Thirty-nine-year-old Samuel McDonald, fisherman of Bull Savannah in St Elizabeth, has been missing since February 18.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 185 centimetres (six feet one inch) tall.

Reports from the Central Village police are that McDonald was last seen at home about 12 midday dressed in a grey hat, red shirt, and short pants with red and grey crocs. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Samuel McDonald is being asked to contact the Central Village Police Station at 876-984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.