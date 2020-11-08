3 COVID-19 deaths, 34 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded three additional COVID-19 related deaths and 34 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the overall number of positive cases in the island to 9,506, and the death toll to 221.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include a 90-year-old man from St Thomas and a 53-year-old woman from Westmoreland. The ministry noted that the death of a 62-year-old woman, also from Westmorland, was reclassified from “under investigation”.

Of the 34 new cases there were 21 males and 13 females with ages ranging from two to 92 years.

Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine each recorded nine cases while Westmoreland recorded five. Trelawny and St James each recorded three, Manchester recorded two, and St Thomas, St Mary and St Elizabeth recorded one each.

The country also recorded 56 more patient recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 4,934.