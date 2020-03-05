3 Queen's Counsel called to the Inner Bar

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A capacity crowd of legal luminaries and well-wishers this morning filled the Chief Justice's courtroom at the Supreme Court to witness the Calling to the Inner Bar of prominent attorneys Maurice Manning, Peter Champagnie and Jeremy Taylor.

The affair was presided over by a star panel of 11 Court of Appeal judges headed by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

The Calling to the Inner Bar Ceremony is a time honoured tradition for members of the legal fraternity who have distinguished themselves in the field and in service to their country. Persons are appointed Queen's Counsel in Jamaica on the recommendation of several bodies, after which their recommendations are submitted to the Governor General for his assent.

These bodies include The General Legal Council, Queen's Council Committee, Jamaican Bar Association, Cornwall Bar Association and The Advocates Association of Jamaica.